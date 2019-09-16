CHILDERSBURG – An inmate from the Childersburg Work Release Center who escaped Friday night was captured by the Sylacauga Police Department this morning.
Dale Anthony Sanders, 38, was found at the Jackson Trace Motel in Sylacauga around 6:45 a.m. today, Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said.
“He and the case have now been turned over to the (Alabama Department of Corrections),” Johnson said.
Officials said Sanders was unaccounted for during a bed roster count at 9:18 p.m., Friday.
According to the ADOC, Sanders had been serving a 273-year sentence for a first-degree robbery conviction out of Tuscaloosa since 2003.
Home staff writer David Atchison contributed to this story.