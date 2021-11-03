Breaking down the All-October team, Childersburg's future and a look at three playoff teams staying home

The football season has come and gone for many of our local teams, but three programs managed to earn home games in the playoffs this week, and several teams and players have reason to enter the offseason with their heads held high.
1. B.B. Comer meets high expectations
No team in the county faced higher expectations than B.B. Comer when the season began back in August. On Thursday, No. 9 ranked Tigers (8-2) will host the first round of the playoffs for what should be the second season in a row (last year’s matchup was canceled when the other team was exposed to COVID-19 ahead of the game).
The Tigers have won their games this season by an average of 35.9 points. As for the two losses, the first came against a Montgomery Catholic (10-0) squad that is ranked No. 1 in 3A. The other was a 5-point loss to fellow 2A power, No. 1 Lanett (8-2). That loss did come at home, but the Tigers were literally only four yards short of taking the lead in the final two minutes, even with both quarterbacks injured.
2. Sylacauga is home sweet home
The Aggies have been chasing a home playoff game and just falling short for most of the last decade, but on Friday night, Sylacauga (7-3, with one win by forfeit) will host the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
That Sylacauga did it in coach Rob Carter’s first season suggests the future could be bright, especially with Sylacauga superstar running back Maleek Pope leading the way this postseason.
He rushed for 159 yards and two scores on Friday night, and that was almost a slow night for him. However, if the Aggies keep winning, the senior will almost certainly face a defense that takes him out of the equation.
Should that happen, Sylacauga will require more from quarterback Brayson Edwards. The good news is that Edwards proved he could step into that spotlight as recently as Oct. 22 when he threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns on a night that Pope left early due to injury.
3. Don’t be fooled by Winterboro’s resume
The Bulldogs (6-4, with one loss due to forfeit) were far from perfect this season, unlike last year’s group that went 8-1 in the regular season, but on Friday night, they will be hosting the first round of the playoffs for the second-consecutive season.
That shouldn’t be overlooked. Yeah, the defense is giving up an extra 10.2 points per game, but the offense has more than picked up the slack, scoring an average of 12 points more this season.
Last season, the Bulldogs entered the postseason with a virtually spotless record. This group has won four straight, all by at least 14 points, after starting out 2-3 on the field.
These Bulldogs already know how to win. Maybe all they needed was a little adversity to teach them how to stay cool under pressure when things don’t go their way.
4. Childersburg takes the next step forward
After three consecutive 3-7 finishes, the Tigers finally got over the hump on Friday night when they beat Fayetteville 39-0 to secure the long-elusive fourth win.
It might seem like a small accomplishment, but the Tigers would have finished 5-5 and quite possibly earned a playoff spot after a complicated and lengthy set of tiebreakers if Reeltown hadn’t taken a one-point lead late in the game on a successful 2-point conversion.
Childersburg’s offense averaged 5.4 more points per game this season, and that trend should continue next year when the Tigers return:
First-year starting quarterback Chris Swain
First-year football player Sharod Robertson (who split time at running back and receiver)
Sophomore running back Phillip Tilley who finished Friday night’s win with a game-high 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries.
5. All-October team
I watched the following local schools last month: Victory Christian, Sylacauga, Lincoln, Fayetteville and Childersburg.
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw through two weeks, in addition to two other deserving players.
Quarterback Chris Swain (Childersburg)
Against Fayetteville:
Swain completed 2-2 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. He also found the end zone on the ground from 19 yards out.
Both of Swain’s touchdowns came on Childersburg’s first two drives. With that level of efficiency, he wasn’t asked to do much the rest of the game. However, Swain also recovered two fumbles at the line of scrimmage and had the presence of mind to run back and dive on a high snap that sailed way over his head.
Running back Maleek Pope (Sylacauga)
Against Beauregard:
16 carries for 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns
Pope’s touchdowns in that game came on runs of 46, 62, 78 and 82 yards. Once or twice could be a coincidence, but Pope proves he’s got the explosiveness to outrace anyone week after week.
Tight End Caleb Swain (Childersburg)
Against Fayetteville:
2 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown
For most of the season, Swain’s impact has come on the defensive side of the ball, but the Childersburg coaches told the senior they were going to give him a look on offense during his final game. He made the most of the first one, hauling in a deep pass and taking it to the house for an 82-yard score on the first play of the game. Swain then caught his second pass on fourth down during the next drive.
Linebacker Zach Wren (Lincoln)
Against Hayden:
One PBU on third down
One solo tackle on third down
Recovered one fumble and advanced the ball 14 yards
Wren did all that on Hayden’s first four drives. Unfortunately, I was unable to track his tackles, but he likely led the team that night. Oh, and he did all that while playing out of position in the center of a five-man defensive front.
Right Guard Christopher West and Right Tackle Landon Burns (Sylacauga)
Against Beauregard:
Helped Pope average 22.3 yards per carry while the Aggies posted their third-highest point total this season.
Normally I don’t pay much attention to offensive linemen. It’s hard enough getting stats for skill position guys, but Pope scored three of his four touchdowns running to the right side. I don’t think that’s a coincidence as they proved unblockable that evening.