SYLACAUGA — Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy this morning identified a Talladega man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Sylacauga that also left two others injured.
Gary L. Tuck, 22, of Talladega was pronounced dead at the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room at 2:35 a.m., according to Murphy, who said the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.
Tuck’s identity had initially been withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other names of those involved have been released.
Sylacauga police this morning are continuing to investigate the shooting, and Chief Kelley Johnson said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Fort Williams and Broadway Avenue.
Johnson said he expected to issue a press release later today with further details.