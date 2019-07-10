SYLACAUGA — An Alexander City man was arrested Tuesday and charged with the murder of a convenience store clerk in Sylacauga in 2018.
Carlos Laundrell Brooks, 42, is being held today in the Talladega County Jail without bond. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Brooks is scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday at 11 a.m. before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Bond, if any, will be set at that hearing.
Brooks is charged with shooting Melissa Joy “Missy” McDonald, 34, multiple times while she was working at the Allen Oil gas station and convenience store on Alabama 21 in Sylacauga in August 2018. Giddens said Brooks was arrested on the murder warrant by U.S. Marshals Tuesday night. After he arrived in Talladega, Brooks asked to be taken to the hospital, but was discharged and booked into the Talladega County jail immediately afterward.
In a press release, Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said “Sylacauga investigators, US Marshall Service and members of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force took … Brooks into custody at a relative’s home around 6 p.m. last night in the 3000 block of North Central Avenue in Alexander City.”
Robbery was ruled out as a motive early in the investigation into McDonald’s death. Giddens declined to comment on a possible motive or what relationship, if any, existed between McDonald and Brooks.
The investigation into the killing remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.
According to court records, Brooks pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in Talladega County in 1998 and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. It was not immediately clear today when he was released.
Brooks also appears to have a pending first-degree robbery charge in Tallapoosa County stemming from an incident last month.
Murder is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.