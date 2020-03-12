BREAKING: AIDB student potentially exposed to coronavirus; school closing Friday (free content)

TALLADEGA -- A student at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has been potentially exposed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), school officials say.
Jacque Cordle, advancement officer of marketing and community relations for AIDB, said the student in question may have been exposed to someone who may have the virus, which is why AIDB officials are calling it a “potential exposure.”
School officials said in statement Thursday that because AIDB is a residential facility and most of its students and staff live in close proximity in dormitories, out of an abundance of caution, they have decided to close the school Friday and extend spring break, scheduled for next week, by one week.
That means students and staff will be away from campus until March 30. The closures will include all AIDB campuses in Talladega and all statewide regional centers. Military base supply stores will follow base protocol.
Cordle said the school was alerted to the potential exposure by the student’s family Thursday. The school declined to say which of AIDB’s campuses the student was connected with or where the student is from. Cordle said the student is being quarantined at home.
Cordle said school officials don’t know where the student was potentially exposed but that it wasn’t on campus.
Cordle said notice has been sent to students, staff, parents and guardians. She said no students or staff, including the student who was potentially exposed, are showing any symptoms. She said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus.
“We are erring on the side of caution to try to keep all our students and staff safe and healthy,” Cordle said.
The school’s statement said, “AIDB will conduct a deep, thorough cleaning of every building, school bus and transportation van while our students and staff are away.”
The statement also said all employees will receive their regular pay at the regular time and will not have to use leave.