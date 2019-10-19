Boys & Girls Club ends active summer session

The 21st Century Commissioners Park Boys & Girls Club enjoyed a “very rewarding summer,” according to Unit Director Mildred S. Woods.
Club members participated in vacation Bible school at First Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega and enjoyed several fun events at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega and the B.B. Comer Memorial Library in Sylacauga.
Field trips were made to Blue Bell Ice Cream, McWane Science Center, NASA Space Center, Birmingham Zoo and Oxford Mall. Other summer activities included the Youth Summit at Anniston Middle School, the annual Stake and Steak Banquet and All Kids Day.
The club’s summer staff included Gradynea Wills, Joyce Burt, Juliette Cook, Tamara Dean and Carolyn S. Morris. The junior staff included Ron Dothard, Makerria McKinney and JaKarle Porter-Keith, bus drivers Willie Jemison and Latangela Lorenzo, and volunteers Altheria O’Neal and the Talladega College Upward Bound volunteers.
“A special thanks goes to all of the parents/guardians for entrusting your children with us this summer,” Woods said.