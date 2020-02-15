Boys Class 5A Southeast Regional Basketball Tournament: Sylacauga survives Tallassee 54-52, sets up regional rematch against Ramsay

MONTGOMERY -- The Sylacauga High School boys basketball team held on to defeat Tallassee 54-52 in the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, the Aggies advanced to the regional championship, where they will square off against Ramsay on Wednesday morning at 10:45.
“It was an unbelievable battle,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “I couldn’t be any prouder of those guys than I am right now. They did an unbelievable job of fighting back in that third quarter, taking (control of) the game and holding on.
“I couldn’t be prouder to be a Sylacauga Aggie right now. Our big three really stepped up in the second half. Crews (Proctor) really attacked the basket well. Christian (Twymon) and Shannon (Grant) are just unbelievable on the inside. Shannon made two 3s in the first quarter, but he was a force on the inside. It is so much fun to watch these kids grow and develop.”
After trailing at halftime, Sylacauga used a huge third quarter to take a 41-33 lead into the final period. Twymon took over for the Aggies as he scored nine points in the period.
Sylacauga took its largest lead at 44-35 on a 3-point play by Shannon Grant to start the fourth quarter.
Tallassee, however, rallied thanks to its pressure defense. The Tigers went on a 7-0 run to slice the margin to 44-42 with 6:24 left.
Sylacauga (23-9) would turn to Grant on its next four trips down the court, and he delivered.
The Mercer commit connected on his third 3-pointer of the game from the top of the key to push the advantage to 47-42. After a Tallassee basket, Grant would get a tip-in off his own miss to make it 49-44.
Grant then showed off his passing ability, connecting with Proctor on a back-door cut for a layup to put Sylacauga on top 51-44. Grant capped off the 9-2 run with a layup to increase the margin to 53-44 with 3:14 remaining.
“Those plays are what (Assistant) Coach (Joel) Jones calls impact plays,” Grant said. “Every team has a player, and that player has to step up when it really matters. On those plays, I was just trying to make a play for our team.”
Sylacauga, however, struggled to close the game. The Aggies turned the ball over four straight times, which resulted in an 8-0 Tallassee run. Jamicah Humphrey cut the lead to 53-52 with 6.2 seconds left.
Shandarous Grant was fouled before the ball was inbounded. Grant missed the front end of the one-and-one but collected his own rebound. He was fouled again, this time with 5.3 seconds to go.
He made the first free throw to make it 54-52 but missed the second, giving the Tigers an opportunity for one final shot to win the game.
After a timeout, Humphrey dribbled just past half court for one final heave, which hit off the backboard as time expired.
Three to know
- Shannon Grant led the way for the Aggies with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Twymon recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards. Proctor scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
- Tallassee seemed to be in control of the game in the first half. The Tigers led 16-12 after one quarter and took a 24-21 lead into intermission.
- Tallassee’s Tavarius Griffin led his squad with 14 points. Tyrek Turner scored 11, and Tae Collins chipped in 10.
Who said
- Proctor on his timely back-door layup in the fourth: “We have a play that lets me go back door. I saw that he (the Tallassee defender) was hugging me most of the game. I looked over to Coach (Fullington) and he called the play. Shannon gave me a good pass, so it was a good play.”
- Twymon on his mindset in the postseason: “With the playoffs coming around, I knew I had to step my game up a little bit more. I know that I had to put more points on the board and get more boards. “
Up next
Sylacauga will take on Ramsay in the regional championship game Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. Ramsay (24-8) defeated Greenville 87-70 on Saturday morning in the other regional semifinal. Wednesday’s meeting will mark the second time in as many years the teams will play with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Ramsay overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat Sylacauga 59-58 last season.