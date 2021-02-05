Boys basketball: Three local teams earn top seed in area tournament

The journey to the postseason begins next week for area basketball teams.
This season, the area tournament will be different than it has been in previous years. Both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will host the semifinal games of the tournament.
The area championship game will then be hosted by the highest remaining seed.
The Daily Home coverage area has three boys teams (TC Central, Childersburg, Sylacauga) that earned the top seed in their respective area tournaments, which will be played Feb. 8-13. The top two teams from each area will advance to the sub-regional round which will be held on Feb. 15-16.
Here is a breakdown of upcoming area tournament brackets for the boys.
In Class 1A, TC Central will host the Area 8 tournament. The Fighting Tigers were in a two-way tie for first place with Winterboro, but won a coin toss to earn the No. 1 seed in the area tournament. TC Central’s lone loss in area play came against Winterboro 57-48 on Jan. 14. The Fighting Tigers will host No. 4 seed Woodland in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
No. 2 seed Winterboro will host No. 3 seed Wadley on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs swept the season series with Wadley.
The winners of those games will square off in the area title game Saturday at 6 p.m.
In 2A, No. 2 seed B.B. Comer will host No. 3 seed Vincent in the Area 8 tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Tigers split the season series with the Yellow Jackets as both teams were able to earn wins at home.
Fayetteville will travel to take on top seed Central Coosa in the semifinals in the Area 8 tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Wolves lost both games to the Cougars in the regular season, 76-32 and 68-44.
The winners of those games will square off in the area title game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
In 3A, Childersburg is the top seed in the Area 9 tournament. The Tigers are in a three-team area, and they will face the winner of Saks/Wellborn on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Childersburg swept the season series with Saks and Wellborn during the regular season.
In 4A, No. 4 seed Munford will host No. 5 seed Cleburne County in the quarterfinals of the Area 9 tournament on Monday at 5 p.m. The Lions split the season series with the Tigers. Cleburne County went on the road to defeat Munford 58-46. The Lions returned the favor as they went to Heflin and earned a 42-37 victory.
The winner of that game will travel to take on top-seed Anniston in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
White Plains will host Handley in the other semifinal contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The championship game will be Saturday at 7 p.m.
In Class 5A, Sylacauga earned the top seed in the Area 8 tournament. Sylacauga and Talladega finished tied in the area with a 5-1. The Aggies won the coin toss, which was held on Wednesday morning, giving them the top seed.
Sylacauga will open the tournament against No. 4 seed Shelby County on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Aggies swept the season series with the Wildcats, 85-54, 75-45.
No. 2 seed Talladega will host No. 3 seed Central Clay County on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Tigers earned a pair of blowout wins against the Vols during the regular season.
The championship game of the tournament will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m.
In 5A, Lincoln will host No. 3 seed Moody in the semifinal round of the Area 11 Tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Golden Bears split the season series with the Blue Devils in the regular season as both teams won at home.
The winner of that game will take on Alexandria/St. Clair County in the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
In 6A, Pell City will travel to take on top-seeded Oxford in the Area 13 semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers dropped both contests to the Yellow Jackets in the regular season. The winner of this game will take on Springville/Southside on Saturday at 6 p.m.