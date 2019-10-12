TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Spencer Boyd was ruled the winner of Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway after Johnny Sauter violated the double yellow line rule on the final lap.
Sauter initially took the checkered flag after blocking Riley Herbst on the final lap. The finish was immediately under review by NASCAR.
During the review, NASCAR determined Sauter forced Herbst below the yellow line.
Boyd was given the win because Sauter violated the yellow line to defend his position. Sauter finished 14th.
“It is not the first one that NASCAR has taken from me,” Sauter said. “I went down to put a block on him and I got hooked sideways.
“That’s plate racing. I didn’t block his advance or anything like that. If I remember, Tony Stewart and Reagan Smith had the same deal a few years back. I just hate it for my guys. They deserve better. What are you going to say.”
Sauter doesn’t believe he could’ve done anything different to prevent the penalty.
“You did what you did, you did what you thought was right, “Sauter said. “It is what it is, it’s whatever.”
Before finding out the race was under review, Boyd was pleased with his second-place finish.
“I got out, and they were like, ‘Hey, it is under review,’” Boyd said. “You never know what is going to happen here. The guys built me a great truck.
“I was sitting there like, ‘Second is amazing for us.’ We were happy, we finished fourth at Daytona in this truck. One of my crew guys was like, ‘you won,’ and I was like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ Two weeks ago, I wasn’t running this race.”
This was Boyd’s first career win in the Gander Outdoor Truck Series.
“The first one you dream of since you were a little kid,” Boyd said. “I have been racing since I was 5. I am 24 now.
“To go get that win with Young Motorsports, I have been running the No. 20 most of the year. This deal came together pretty late to drive this Alabama Roofing Professionals Chevy. It was a total team effort. We worked really hard.”
Todd Gilliland finished second. Herbst closed third. Brett Moffitt took fourth. Stewart Friesen was fifth and was followed by Austin Hill, Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger.
Saturday’s race was full of cautions, including one on lap 89 when Robby Chastain caused an accident after a failed block attempt, which collected 10 trucks.
The accident didn’t hurt Chastain physically as he was cleared from the medical center, but it hurt him in the playoff standings as dropped from fourth to sixth place.
Moffitt, the defending series champ, sits atop the standings, followed by Friesen, Hill and Crafton. Ankrum, Chastain and Sauter are below the cutoff line in the Round of 6 with two races remaining before elimination.
The second race of the Round of 6 will be at Martinsville on Oct. 26.