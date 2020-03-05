Boy Scouts honor Sylacauga leaders Earl Lewis, Glenn Sisk during breakfast event Thursday

SYLACAUGA -- Two Sylacauga leaders were honored by the Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America on Thursday.
Care House of Sylacauga Director Earl Lewis and Coosa Valley Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sisk received the Heart of an Eagle Award at the annual American Values Breakfast at First United Methodist Church.
“I just want to thank everyone who had a part in this,” Lewis said. “I really appreciate the honor.”
Lewis received the award from his son, Steve.
The Care House director is a 1956 graduate of Sylacauga High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Livingston State College, now the University of West Alabama. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Montevallo in driver education and traffic safety.
He also attended the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University.
The former scoutmaster for Troop 126 was also a coach and teacher for Sylacauga City Schools from 1965 until 1996. He has served as Care House director since 1997.
Additionally, Lewis was a sportswriter for several newspapers and has authored two books.
Lewis has also served on the Sylacauga Historical Society, Sylacauga Beautification Council, Sylacauga High School “S” Club Alumni Association and many other community organizations.
Former Sylacauga Mayor Jesse Cleveland presented Sisk his award.
Sisk has served as president and CEO of CVMC since 2001.
“I want to thank the Boys Scouts of America for everything that they do,” Sisk said. “I value your continued work across the country.”
Sisk also challenged those in attendance to “find an inspiration.”
“When we are inspired, we are better people,” he said.
Sisk received his bachelor's degree in allied health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his master’s degree in health service administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois.
He began his health care career with Baptist Health System in Birmingham. In 1998, Sisk was named the recipient of the system’s Excellence in Leadership Award.
In 2003, he received the American College of Healthcare Executives Early Career Executives Regents Award. Additionally, Sisk received the 2012 Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association.
Sisk has remained active in many community activities, including the Alabama Public Health Licensure board, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Talladega County Economic Development Authority and the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE).
Former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson was the event’s featured speaker.
Wilson, quoting Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, advised the crowd to “be a champion in everything that you do.”
“I feel honored to be a part of this event today,” Wilson said. “I feel humbled to sit at a table with two great men.”
Wilson shared some additional words of wisdom from Saban.
“One of my favorite things Coach Saban ever said was this: ‘We kind of have a younger generation now that doesn’t always get told no. So, they have this illusion that they have all these choices. But the fact of the matter is, if you want to be good, you really don’t have a lot of choices because it takes what it takes.’ That message is something that has really stuck with me.”
The Heart of an Eagle Award is presented to deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country. It symbolizes strength and compassion, and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving one’s fellow man.
The award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The Cheaha District is comprised of Clay, Randolph and Talladega counties. The Greater Alabama Council encompasses the 22 northern counties of Alabama.
Breakfast was provided by Hickory Street Café.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.