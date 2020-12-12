Bowman, Panthers happy to be back on the court after being shut down by COVID-19

On Wednesday, Pell City coach Joel Bowman couldn’t help but grin as he looked at his players.
It was the Panthers’ (1-1) first day back from a two-week shutdown imposed on the program due to COVID-19 complications.
Bowman also took the time to change the team’s motto from "Next Up."
The words represented the tall task awaiting a Panthers team set to follow a historic season that saw Pell City win more games last year than any previous group had recorded in over a decade.
Those words no longer fit.
“Our new motto is 'Last Day,'" Bowman said. “Like this could be your last day (playing). So if it’s our last practice, you gotta make sure you get the most out of yourself.
“If it’s our last game, you gotta be the best version of yourself. … So hopefully, we have a little more value for the opportunity to be a Pell City basketball player, which I think is the opportunity of a lifetime.”
On Saturday, the Panthers will travel to Springville for the program’s first game since Nov. 23. Bowman said playing Game 3 over a month into the basketball season isn’t ideal, especially considering this matchup counts in the area standings, but he’s just grateful for the chance to watch his kids play.
Finding opportunities to play has become increasingly difficult for Bowman and other area coaches as COVID-19 cases continue surging across the state. While sidelined, the Pell City coach rescheduled three or four games.
All of those games have already had to be rescheduled again due to developing problems with the opposing teams.
“So you are frustrated,” Bowman said of the two-week shutdowns. “But also in the same sentence, my wife works in the health care field. This stuff is real and needs to be taken seriously.”
Even though the coaching staff sent players daily workouts to keep up with over the last 14 days, Bowman expects his team to lag behind in certain areas, like team chemistry.
“Our biggest thing is being the toughest team on the floor and being the most competitive team on the floor,” Bowman said. “You can control those things. Two weeks off has nothing to do with that. Being away for two weeks, will that affect Xs and Os and team chemistry? Absolutely, but it has no bearing whether you dive on the loose ball.”
If things go according to plan, Pell City will get the chance to make up for lost time when the Panthers play four games in the next seven days. The head coach isn’t just packing the schedule for competitive reasons.
With an uncertain future ahead, Bowman is trying to squeeze games into the schedule so his players, especially the seniors, can make some memories just in case the Panthers’ last day comes early this season.
“I’m really proud of them,” Bowman said of his players. “I hope we come out and fight our tails off (Saturday) because we should. We should really value the opportunity to play in a game because we haven't been able to.”