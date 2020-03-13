Bowhunters of Alabama central zone trial shoot set for Saturday in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Bowhunters of Alabama will be hosting the central zone trial shoot across Alabama 77 North from Kudzu Campground and RV park today (Saturday, March 14) and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to organizer Wes Patterson, the Bow Hunters of Alabama have divided the state into three regions; the Talladega tournament is the official trail shoot for the central zone.
“We have tournaments every weekend, but this is the big one,” Patterson explained. The top two scorers in each zone will compete at a state tournament in July in Chilton County.
Patterson added he is expecting 150 shooters in more than 30 different categories at this weekend’s events.
Category is determined by the age of the shooter and the type of equipment being used. The categories at either end of the age spectrum are elementary school to over 60.
Shooters will go into the woods in groups of three or four to shoot at various 3-D targets.
“This will be the biggest event we’ve ever had,” Patterson said.