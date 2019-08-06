TALLADEGA -- The first round of municipal elections in Talladega are less than a month away, and political signs have popped up in the city’s residential areas like mushrooms after a hard rain.
The topic of political sign placement arose briefly during a called City Council meeting last week. Although the issues raised were only touched on at the time, there are regulations from both the city and state regarding where political signs can be placed.
Under state law, political (or any other type of sign other than those put out by the state Department of Transportation) cannot be placed on the right of way of any state or municipal road. Signs placed on public rights of way are subject to removal, and violation of the ban is technically a misdemeanor offense, although not usually prosecuted, at least in the Talladega area.
Historically, city crews that have discovered campaign signs on public rights of way have removed them and taken them to the Public Works Barn on George Holdridge Drive, where the candidate can collect them.
The Alabama Department of Transportation website also says signs or stickers cannot be placed on existing governmental signs or poles, and cannot imitate standard DOT issued road signs. Signs also cannot be posted within 30 feet of any polling place.
The city of Talladega’s regulations are found in the municipality’s much larger sign ordinance.
In areas zoned R-1, R-2 and R-3 (agricultural, rural residential and single family residential), residents are allowed one sign per candidate per lot, with each sign being no larger than 4 square feet.
In areas zoned R-4, R-5 and R-6 (low, medium and high density multifamily residential), the limit is one political sign per lot, not to exceed 32 square feet in sign area, according to the ordinance.
In both cases, “signs shall be erected not more than 60 days prior to the election or referendum concerned, and shall be removed seven days following such election or referendum. Political signs may be placed on private property and only with the written permission of the property owner.”
The same restrictions covering multifamily residential properties also apply to commercial, office and service and industrial zones, the ordinance says.
Under the Alabama Fair Campaign Practices Act, yard signs must also carry a disclaimer indicating who paid for it, whether it is the candidate, a third party or a principal campaign committee. Violation of this law is also a misdemeanor offense.