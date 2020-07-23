Boswell’s Wings will move to former location of Dega Brewhouse (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Wing enthusiasts who have driven around The Square in Talladega recently may have gotten a start when they noticed a new listing sign in front of Boswell’s Wings.
But according to owner Kevin Smith, you don’t have anything to worry about; Boswell’s is just moving across the street.
“In the next 60 days, Boswell’s will be moving across The Square to the old Dega Brewhouse building, to the left of Talladega Bottling Works. They’re going to share one kitchen, which will be able to handle the catering for the Bottling Works as well as the food for Boswell’s,” Smith said.
Until the move happens, Boswell’s will stay open for lunch Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., he added.
Once the move is complete, Smith said at least one restaurant has expressed interest in leasing the current Boswell’s location, but nothing is final just yet.
Once Boswell’s is in its new home, Smith said he plans to put a new deck on the back to accommodate live music and other entertainment, and will likely put up a roll-up door on the front porch for more performance space.
The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind is continuing to lease the basement of the Bottling Works Building.
In the meantime, work is also continuing on the Welch-Coleman Building, which Smith also owns. Previous plans for an indoor, light-up golf course and a vintage video arcade are on hold for the time being, but Smith said there will be a dance studio going in on the second floor, and the rest of the building is still available for weddings and meetings.
The Bottling Works will continue to serve as a venue for live entertainment as well, he said.
Smith also pointed out that activity on The Square is not limited to his buildings. The old Isbell Bank building was recently purchased and is being renovated, and the old Standard Furniture building is being cleaned out for a custom and consignment shop.
And the Dega Brewhouse will be moving to a new location just down the street as well.