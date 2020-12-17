Bookers BBQ in Sylacauga will have feast for up to 700 on Christmas

SYLACAUGA -- “This is something I always wanted to do,” Linda Booker explained. “I woke up one morning, and a voice was telling me to do it.”
Fortunately, she was in a position to do so.
Booker is the owner of Bookers BBQ in Sylacauga, and what she had always wanted to do was be able to feed the hungry in her community. So, when most other locally owned eateries are closed for Christmas Day, Bookers will be open and providing a holiday meal to up to 700 people who might need one.
“And we’ve got extra, just in case we run out,” she said.
The Christmas feast will include turkey, roast chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, field peas, plus desserts and a fruit bag.
The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Christmas Day, with a pastor coming by to offer a prayer and bless the food at 8:30. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand throughout the day. Everyone is welcome.
“The idea just came to me because I really hate to see anyone going hungry,” Booker said. “So anyone who is in need of a warm meal on Christmas Day can come by. This really touched my heart, and I know it’s what I want to do.”
Booker said this is her first time trying something along these lines, but she says she would like to make this an annual event, and is already planning to add a Thanksgiving feast for next year.
Bookers is at 217 N. Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, just across from the fire station. Although the restaurant has been at its current location since 2018, Bookers has a much longer history in Sylacauga.
Before moving to North Norton, it was at the Country Club for about a year. Before that, it shared space with a service station. Customers have followed the restaurant from location to location, and it haas added new patrons each time.
For more information, please call 256-487-6047.