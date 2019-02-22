TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A jury will likely try Austin Shane Bonner, 22, starting in May, for the shooting death of Joshuwah Ira Bearden, 35, in October 2015, but Bonner’s far from the only capital case working its way through the Talladega County Judicial System.
A capital murder case is one where the defendant is accused of an intentional killing with one or more of 19 aggravating circumstances. Those circumstances can include the killing of more than one person; a murder committed during a burglary, robbery, rape, sodomy, kidnapping or arson; and the murder of a law enforcement officer, of a child under 12 or by shooting from or into an occupied building or vehicle, among others.
Except for the shooting into or from a building or vehicle, a conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection. Unlike in most criminal cases, the jury in a capital case has some involvement in the sentencing process as well. In Alabama, at least 10 jurors can recommend a death sentence to the judge, but their recommendation is not binding. The decision ultimately rests with the judge.
Aside from Bonner, there are nine people in Talladega County facing capital charges.
DeMarcus DeWayne Lauderdale, now 35, is charged with shooting and killing Steven Chad Faulkner in December 2007 while attempting to rob Faulkner and two other people of their cellphones. Faulkner was inside a van when he was fatally shot. One of the other people in the van pushed Faulkner aside and drove the van to a convenience store, where she contacted police.
Lauderdale was indicted on a charge of capital murder in 2008, but according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, he has been at the Taylor-Hardin Secure Psychiatric Facility in Tuscaloosa for most of the time since then.
Lauderdale is not considered competent to stand trial, and there was no way to be certain when he would be, Giddens said.
Keith Justandto Taylor, 37, of Sylacauga, was indicted in late 2013 in connection with the death of Jerome Garrett Jr. in June 2011, according to court documents. He faces a total of four counts, two alleging murder committed during a robbery and two alleging murder committed during a burglary. The multiple charges refer to different aspects of the same crime.
Specifically, the two charges stem from the fact he was allegedly armed with a deadly weapon and allegedly caused injury during the commission of the crime.
Giddens said Taylor’s case has been held by delays at the state forensics lab and by the fact there are several out-of-state witnesses that are likely to be called to testify. There have also been several motions filed by the defense, including several as recent as last week.
“We should be able to coordinate all that when we get a trial date,” Giddens said.
Andre Lashawn Stone, 32, of Childersburg, is charged with the killing of a child under the age of 14 in Sylacauga in February 2015. In this case, the victim was a 4-month old girl.
Stone is still in the Talladega County Metro Jail. Giddens said his case was continued at a status call earlier this week, and it was not entirely clear when it might be ready to go to trial.
Joey Wesley Wheatt, 36, Marcus Sharone Smoot, 34, and Khiry Demon McKinney, 26, have each been charged with one count of capital murder by shooting into an occupied dwelling from outside. All three are charged in connection with the death of Joseph Sean Herrington on Aug. 7, 2015.
Giddens said all three of these cases are still pending grand jury presentations. Again, the cases are waiting on reports from the state forensics lab.
Talladega police also arrested two other people on charges of hindering prosecution in connection with this same case; Giddens said these are also still pending grand jury presentations.
Austin Shane Bonner, 22, is accused of killing Joshuwah Ira Bearden, 35, on Oct. 1, 2015, on Settlement Road near Sylacauga. Bearden was found dead inside his truck.
Giddens recused himself from this case due to a possible conflict on interest. Bonner is under indictment and is expected to go to trial in May, with Etowah County DA Jody Willoughby prosecuting.
Barry Terrell Knapper, 28, of Sylacauga, was arrested in connection with the August 2017 shooting death of Curtis Chadwick Jackson, 44, in Drew Court in Sylacauga. Jackson survived long enough to be transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center after being shot but was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Knapper was arrested about three weeks later.
Giddens said the case against Knapper was bound over to a grand jury last year and is pending indictment. Like many of the other pending capital cases in Talladega County, the state is waiting on forensic evidence before proceeding.
It was not immediately clear what the alleged aggravating circumstance is in this case.
The most recent capital charges in Talladega were brought against Kev’akius Jalik Jemison, 20, and Jimmy Trevon Smoot, 26, both of Talladega.
Jemison and Smoot are charged with fatally shooting Homer Deshawn Calloway, 44, in Calloway’s home on the 1100 block of 4th Street Southwest in Childersburg, during the course of a robbery.
Giddens said that case has also been turned over to a grand jury and is pending indictment.