TALLADEGA -- Roderick Leonard Burns had an initial court appearance on a murder charge Friday morning before Talladega County District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Burns’ bond was set at $500,000.
Burns, 38, of Talladega, was arrested early Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of Tourious Morris, also 38. According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the relationship between Burns and Morris was still unclear this early in the investigation.
Morris appears to have died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds at the residence where Burns had been staying on the 300 block of Savory Street. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Thompson said Burns was still on the scene when police arrived and was arrested without incident. The weapon investigators believe was used in the shooting was recovered and is in evidence.
Morris appeared to have also lived on Savory Street, although it was not immediately clear exactly where. Thompson said Burns had been staying at scene of the alleged crime for only a short period of time with the owner of the house.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Burns is also being held on a probation violation. He had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance last year and was sentenced to two years probation.