TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Bon Air woman was sentenced to 58 months, split, 24 months in prison followed by another 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to shooting into an occupied vehicle and various drug charges.
Morgan Connell Tice, 24, was sentenced Tuesday by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, the shooting charge originated with a domestic incident in August 2018.
According to information released by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at the time, the victim was a 28-year-old woman who said she did not know Tice.
The victim was dropping off her son on Wynette Road, just outside of Sylacauga, when she encountered Tice, who launched an altercation of some sort. The incident ended with Tice firing a shot through the windshield of the car the victim was in.
The victim called 911, and a deputy was close enough to the scene to respond before Tice could leave. Tice was still holding the gun, a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE, and a shell casing was recovered from the scene.
Kilgore said the projectile struck the headrest of the driver’s side front seat of the car, narrowly missing the victim.
Tice was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and held on a $21,000 bond, which she posted at some point and was released from jail.
She was arrested on the drug charges two months later.
After being stopped by deputies in October, she was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically a set of scales.
Kilgroe said Tice was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for the marijuana and paraphernalia charges. All sentences are to run concurrently.
Also in court this week:
Woodruff sentenced Detra L. Rogers, 50, to 85 months, split, 12 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a forged instrument;
Woodruff sentenced Amanda Grace McAllister, 33, to 22 months, suspended, 36 months probation for theft of property in the third degree;
Woodruff sentenced Samuel Smith Vann, 50, to 15 years, split, two years in prison and 24 months probation for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA);
Woodruff sentenced Byron Marcel McCrimmon, 35, to concurrent 102-month prison sentences for two counts of theft of property in the first degree and possession of a forged instrument;
Woodruff sentenced Brittany Leanne Day, 30, to 10 years, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for SORNA violation;
Woodruff sentenced Matthew Lee Crew, 45, to 70 months, split, 16 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Anthony Paul Glasper, 48, to 77 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation for possessing a controlled substance by fraudulent means;
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Dallion Mark Koch, 30, to five years in prison for domestic violence by smothering or strangulation. A count of domestic violence assault in the second degree was dismissed, Kilgore said;
Hollingsworth sentenced Richard Henry Matthews, 54, to 21 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth sentenced Brittany Sims, 37, to three years, suspended, 24 months probation for promoting prison contraband in the second degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Michael Sawyer, 41, to 117 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Patrick Sterns, 46, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the second degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Anthony Meeks, 25, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months each, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree and resisting arrest. All sentences run concurrently;
Hollingsworth sentenced James Edge, 27, to 70 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 190 days in jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree, concurrently; and
Hollingsworth sentenced Calvin Long, 55, to 60 months, split, eight months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree, concurrent.