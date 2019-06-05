TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre will present four major motion pictures this year as part of its summer film series, according to a release issued earlier this week.
Up first, this Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, at 7 p.m., will be the international blockbuster “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which chronicles the legendary rock band Queen, its music and its iconic singer, Freddie Mercury.
This film was one of the top grossing movies of 2018, and it now holds the title as the biggest selling biopic in American film history. It stars Rami Malek, who won the 2018 Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Mercury.
“Malek’s voiceovers for the Mercury vocals in the film were largely performed by Nashville, (Tennessee), singer Marc Martel, who has appeared live four times in recent years on The Ritz stage with Black Jacket Symphony, and he has a huge and enthusiastic area fan base,” the release adds.
Single tickets are $5 or $15 for a family. This film is rated PG-13.
The next film will be “A Star Is Born,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. The 2018 musical stars Lady Gaga, who won a Golden Globe for her performance, and Bradley Cooper, who also directed. The film was “critically acclaimed and included in virtually every top 10 movies of 2018 list. The film’s signature duet between Cooper and Lady Gaga, ‘Shallow,’ won the 2018 Oscar for best song,” the release says.
The film is rated R. Tickets are, once again, $5 individually and $15 for a family.
The Ritz will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing Saturday, July 20, with a screening of “First Man” at 7 p.m.
“This American epic biographical drama focuses on the life and times of space pioneer Neil Armstrong, the first American to set foot on the moon, as portrayed by Ryan Gosling,” the release says. “The film won the 2018 Oscar for best visual effects and is the perfect occasion to celebrate the golden anniversary of this transformative American achievement.”
The film is rated PG, and tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and $12 for families.
The series finale will be two screenings of “I Can Only Imagine,” directed by the Irwin brothers.
“It is a painful, true story about an abusive father of MercyMe singer Bart Millard that ends in redemption and rediscovery of faith and love of family,” the release says. “(It) stars J. Michael Finley and Dennis Quaid, and … was the highest grossing independent film of 2018, winning a Dove award for inspirational film of the year.”
The film will be shown Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m., followed by a matinee Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. The film is rated PG, and ticket prices are the same as for “First Man.”
At all screenings, popcorn will be only $1, and beer and wine will be available in the lobby during “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born.”
For more information, please call The Ritz box office at 256-315-0000.