PELL CITY — Tammie Williams, vice chairman of the Pell City school board, told educators Friday at the annual administrators retreat that the board should receive names of at least five candidates for the vacant superintendent’s job next week.
“It’s a process we don’t take lightly,” Williams said at the retreat, which was held Friday in the Central Office conference room.
The annual gathering of assistant principals, principals and administrators is held in preparation for the start of the school year.
This year, Pell City schools will begin without a permanent superintendent, after Dr. Michael Barber retired from the position in June. The board appointed Dr. Frank Costanzo as the interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.
Williams said the board is expected to have a special called meeting Thursday morning with a representative from the Alabama Association of School Boards, which the board hired to oversee the search process.
AASB will provide the names of at least five possible candidates for the job. “I have no idea how many people have applied,” she said.
Dr. Terry Jenkins, who is heading up the search for AASB, said Friday that information, along with the names of the top candidates, will be provided the board on Thursday.
Williams said AASB vetted each candidate, but the board will complete its own vetting of the top candidates.
“Be assured, we want to do it right, but do it as quick as possible,” she told those attending the retreat.
The special called meeting is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, although there has been no formal announcement.
Williams said all candidates will meet the academic requirements but said she wants someone who is familiar with dealing with the community, politicians and business leaders.
Williams said she is looking for someone with “team chemistry,” but she wants the faculty to be happy with the board’s selection.
She said there are probably some faculty members who are anxious about who the board will select as the next superintendent.
“Try to keep some level of energy, fun,” Williams told the administrators. “The staff is going to feed off of you. This start of school should be like all others.”
Costanzo said he didn’t think there was anything to worry about.
“They know what to do,” he said. “I think they are excited and ready.”
Teachers will gather at the Pell City Center (CEPA) next Friday for Institute Day, also in preparation for the start of school.
Williams said she hopes to make a decision for a new permanent superintendent by the middle of August.