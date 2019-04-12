ST. CLAIR COUNTY – A body of a missing boater was recovered Friday in the Beaver Creek area of the Coosa River near Greensport Marina.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray identified the man as Randy Wayne Henson, 56, of Rogersville. Murray said Henson’s body was recovered Friday around 10 a.m.
Murray said his office was dispatched to a call at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in reference to an unmanned boat in Beaver Creek. Murray said the vehicle registration led authorities to search for Henson.
After an extensive search, Henson’s body was located in the water.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said he pronounced Henson dead at 10:57 a.m. at the scene. Sweatt said Henson’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville to determine the cause of death.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Marine Police assisted with the search.
“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who worked so diligently to find Mr. Henson,” Murray said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this very difficult time.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.