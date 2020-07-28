Bob Mize appointed to District 4 seat on St. Clair County Commission

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission welcomed Bob Mize as District 4 commissioner during the panel’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The seat was previously held by Jimmy Roberts, who recently passed away after serving since 1994.
During its previous meeting July 14, the commission approved a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey requesting she appoint Mize to the District 4 seat. The governor honored that request.
Roberts was not seeking re-election, and Mize was the only person running for the District 4 seat.
Mize took his oath into office Tuesday and officially served in his first meeting.
“I’m going to attempt to fill big shoes for Mr. Roberts,” Mize said. “But I’ll give you my word that whatever I do, I’ll work harder than anything I’ve ever worked in my life to do a good job.”
Said Commission Chairman Paul Manning, “We’re proud to have you, Bob Mize, fill the shoes of our friend. [Roberts] believed in all of us and the progress of St. Cair.”
Following Tuesday’s meeting, the board presented Resolution 2020-042, honoring Roberts. This resolution, along with Roberts’ name plate, was presented to the late commissioner’s family, who were present during the meeting.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the public works project with American Fire for renovation in the Ashville jail for the estimated amount of $33,659, which would require a budget amendment;
Approved creating and posting two COVID-19 annual/yearly employee contracts due to the current COVID-19 employees’ contracts being temporary, expiring after 65 days;
Authorized the chairman to execute and submit an application for election expenses related to COVID-19 for the November election;
Approved a personnel request from Sheriff Billy Murray for the Sheriff’s Office’s occasional employee, Jeff King, to be part time;
Approved a preventive maintenance agreement with Autoclear in the amount of $1,500 for the metal detector X-ray machines in the Pell City Courthouse; and
Approved an agreement with the St. Clair County Board of Education to pave around the Moody school area.