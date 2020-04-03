BOB CRISP: When crazy days are still good days (column)

If I may, I'd like to share with you my day. My mother was a Murphy so it was a Murphy's law kind of day. It was a very long day!
Su Bette and I got up early and did our normal morning things. We were about 20 minutes or so into watching Frozen 2 when I decided that I would go to Pic n Sav. It was around 6:45 and I thought the store opened at 7.
I arrived at 7:05 and discovered that they are currently not opening until 8. I decide to go to Lowe's and see if by chance they have any disinfectant wipes. Yeah, right. I walked around killing time trying not to touch anything.
I got back to Pic N Save around 7:45 and waited for the store to open. Su Bette made homemade cookies and bread this week, so we were short on staples. Her list was long so I moseyed around the store for a solid hour.
Once I gathered everything on the list, I headed to checkout only to see lines that had stopped. The system had gone down and the machines wouldn't accept debit/credit/EBT cards or checks. Cash only. I had about $100 worth of groceries and $1 in cash.
Thankfully, there is an ATM in the store. Unfortunately, after two people used the machine it ran out of cash. Then I hear a hoorah at the cash register as it seems the system was back up. I was next in line and the cashier rings me up and then it wouldn’t accept cards again.
The manager, who handled the situation very well by the way, apologized and told me that he'd put my purchase in the cooler if I'd like to go to the bank and get cash. I did so and came back and paid with cash. I got home at 9:45 after a leisurely three-hour trip to the store.
I planned to spend the entire day working in the yard. I start in the front yard. By 1:00 I had weeded the flower beds, ran the weed trimmer, and edged the driveway. I was doing the full job today. All I had left to do in the front yard was run the mower.
Hunger pangs called me inside. I ate a quick lunch and headed back outside. I cut the front yard and as I started to cut the strip of grass between my driveway and my neighbor’s, the self-propel drive quit on my lawnmower. I decided to try to fix it. The belt had come off of the pulleys.
I'm not a handyman. I figured out how to take off the guard covering the belt. It took awhile, but I got it off. Our dog Willie started dropping his ball at my feet and barking, wanting me to throw it. I don't do it quickly enough for him so he takes it into my shed and throws it under my shelves and barks like crazy for me to get it. I'm laying on the ground under my lawn mower so I'm pissed.
I go retrieve the ball and as I am exiting the shed I sling the ball with kind of a left-handed chest pass. As the ball is leaving my hand, I feel my wedding ring flying off of my finger. I didn't see which direction it went. I get Mattie to help me look for it. We look for an hour, no luck. We borrowed our neighbor’s metal detector, still no luck. An hour and half into the search I find the ring in the neighbor’s yard about 35 or 40 feet away from where it flew off my finger.
I gave up on fixing the drive on my lawn mower and put the cover back on. I started gathering my tools and noticed I hadn't finished mowing the front yard. I tried to start the mower and the rope broke. At this point, I just start laughing. I walked into the house with the handle and rope in my hand and Su Bette and Mattie enjoyed a laugh with me.
I fixed the rope and got the mower started to finish cutting the grass, and I quickly realized how much I depended on the self propelled feature of my lawn mower! My front yard has a pretty good incline and it requires some effort to push. I walked back in the house around 7 p.m. and hadn't even started on the backyard.
While this sounds like a really bad day, it was actually a great day. The crazy things happening in succession just became comical and I was glad to have some comic relief. A sense of humor is what keeps Su Bette and me going, always has.
I hope this story brings a smile to your face, it did mine.
I love most of you.
Bob Crisp is chief photographer for The Daily Home. bcrisp@dailyhome.com