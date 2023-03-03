 Skip to main content
Board of Education sees long-term strategic plan

Members of the Talladega County Board of Education got their first look at a new strategic plan during a work session and meeting Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vicky Ozment, the new six-year strategic plan for Talladega County Schools is the result of six months of reflection and review of the district’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities for improvement, and potential threats to its mission. More than 200 parents, students, teachers, school and district administrators, board members, business leaders, community agency representatives, law enforcement, clergy, and governmental officials were part of the process of formulating the plan.  