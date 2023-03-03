Board of Education sees long-term strategic plan

Members of the Talladega County Board of Education got their first look at a new strategic plan during a work session and meeting Monday afternoon.
According to Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vicky Ozment, the new six-year strategic plan for Talladega County Schools is the result of six months of reflection and review of the district’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities for improvement, and potential threats to its mission. More than 200 parents, students, teachers, school and district administrators, board members, business leaders, community agency representatives, law enforcement, clergy, and governmental officials were part of the process of formulating the plan.
“Under the guidance of e3 Strategic Solutions Consultant Dr. Karen DeLano, the Lead Strategic Planning Committee reviewed surveys and data to create the vision, core beliefs, mission, and goals of the district. The committee identified nine improvement strategies and charged nine action teams with establishing steps for achieving the strategies.”
Ozment explained the nine action teams presented 32 strategies which were accepted by the Lead Strategic Planning Committee to be implemented over the next six years.
These plans range from strengthening instruction to enhancing community partnerships.
“The gathering of stakeholders from every community helped to foster collegiality and create a focused plan on future success for the students, faculty, and staff of Talladega County Schools,” she added. “This planning process would not have been possible without the community, parent, student, and educator input across all of our communities.”
The process followed the district’s 2022 accreditation review by Cognia, the international accrediting agency for education.
The core beliefs, as listed at the top of the plan, are beliefs “that all student can learn, experience academic growth, and become self-directed learners; all students deserve education in an emotionally and physically safe environment; all members of the school community should demonstrate integrity and professionalism; students learn best when engaged in rigorous and authentic learning experiences; collaboration combined with commitment to continuous improvement results in positive outcomes; utilizing the resources needed to to meet the unique needs of our stakeholders and that the strength of community and family establishes the foundation for learning.”
Based on that, the mission statement reads “Talladega County Schools, known for visionary culture and student focused innovation, will lead the way by providing an equitable education for all students. We strive for continuous improvement by employing highly qualified professionals who provide and enhance exceptional instruction, authentic learning experiences, supportive relationships and community partnerships to prepare students for a successful future.”
Also Monday, the county board:
— Saw new board member Dr. Donna Hudson sworn in.
— Heard a presentation on the system’s state report card for the past year. The system’s score overall increased from 81 to 84, in spite of all the complications raised by COVID.
— Heard a presentation on the new cyber-security program being taught to students at Lincoln, Munford and Talladega County Central High School.
— Honored Munford High School Junior Dakota Frank for being the individual state champion in 4A Boys Cross Country.
— Accepted the resignations of Hannah Bartlett (fifth grade at Childersburg Middle School), Caitlin Elliot (English at Childersburg Middle School), Lane Griffin (library media specialist at Drew Middle School), Kara Hardage (kindergarten at Stemley Elementary), Anthony Cody Rhodes (social studies at Winterboro), Tera Rggs (child nutrition program at Lincoln Elementary), Tymeka Vincent (central office special education secretary/bookkeepper) and Emmett Carl Williams (bus driver at Drew Middle School).
— Hired Ahsley Phillips (kindergarten at Stemley), Hannah Rutledge (Munford Elementary), Jeffrey Scott (maintenance technician) and Tammy Smith (custodian at Lincoln Elementary).
— Approved leaves of absence for Wanda Arthur, Kara Hardage, Kendra Stallings, Tracy Threatt and Amber Waites.
— Awarded the bid for new playground equipment at Watwood Elementary School to Richardson and Associates of Childersburg for $148,000.
— Approved the list of booster clubs and parent organizations.