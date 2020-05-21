Blues Mask Brigade donates masks to Talladega Rehabilitation Center (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Diedra Hurdle-Ruff, Alabama coordinator for the national Blues Mask Brigade, delivered a batch of homemade surgical masks to Talladega Rehabilitation Center earlier this week.
Ruff said the California-based Blues Television Network had worked with volunteers in more than a dozen states who had, in turn, recruited people who could sew, with the goal of distributing 1 million masks to veterans organizations, hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities where they are desperately needed.
The national effort is being headed up by bluesman E.C. Scott, with help from Sarah York, Ruff said.
In addition to the volunteers, there is also a GoFundMe page for donations to cover the cost of materials to make the masks. For more information or to donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/blues-declares-war-campaign.