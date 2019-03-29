COOSA COUNTY – For the second time in seven years, vandals almost completely destroyed a place of worship that has been in the community for more than 150 years.
Blue Springs Baptist Church in rural Coosa County was damaged throughout with broken windows, ceilings torn up, church pews moved around and some broken, and much more. The culprits also attempted to set the church on fire in a back room.
Church member Tanya Lewis found the damage Thursday when she went to check on the church.
“Why would anyone do this? This is our family church. Although we no longer hold services here, we still have homecoming and weddings on occasion. This church means so much to my family and others in our community,” she said.
In 2012, the church faced similar acts of vandalism, but this time it is much worse.
The vandals, who left beer and cooler bottles lying around inside the church, appeared to have stolen the pulpit, which is missing, and damaged a grave marker behind the church.
Graffiti was also written on the church walls and doors.
Lewis said it had been two to three weeks since she had checked on the church.
“This is my family church. I just don’t understand,” she said.
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office officials were called to the church Thursday and are investigating the vandalism.
Lewis said it seems every time church members make repairs to the structure, vandals come along again and destroy the hard work it took to fix the damage.
The church pastor is Bill Hamilton, and Lewis spoke on his behalf about the damage that had been done.
Lewis said a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to make the repairs. The page is www.gofundme.com/blue-spring-church.
Anyone with information on the vandalism should contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-1803.