PELL CITY -- Blues musicians Debbie Bond and Rick Asherson will hit the stage next week at the Pell City Public Library for a Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series program, according to a press release.
“Debbie Bond and Rick Asherson are a crowd-pleasing duo who play soulful blues, spiced with country, soul and jazz,” said Susan Mann, assistant library director, in the release. “They have been at the library before and never fail to entertain with their fun-filled concerts.”
The duo have a number of upcoming performances scheduled in the United States in such venues as Pepper Place, Daniel Day Gallery and Gip’s Place in Birmingham; the Rock House Eatery in Guntersville; and The Indigo Hotel and the Tuscaloosa River Market in Tuscaloosa; before heading to the United Kingdom and France this summer and early fall for a fully-scheduled tour of concerts there.
Bond and Asherson have made it their mission, through the years, to ensure that blues music, and its history, is celebrated and remembered. Despite a busy schedule, they also make sure to schedule events with the Alabama Blues Project along the way.
Bond was the co-founder, and for many years the executive director, of the Alabama Blues Project, an award-winning organization founded in 1995 to promote and preserve Alabama’s outstanding blues heritage.
This singer, guitar player and songwriter has played with many of the older, traditional Alabama blues musicians for more than 30 years, including Johnny Shines, Eddie Kirkland and Willie King in clubs, schools and on festival stages.
Her performance and association with mentor Johnny Shines actually inspired the creation of the Alabama Blues Project.
Bond made her musical debut in West Africa, where she lived as a child with her anthropologist mother, and formed her first band in Brighton, England, while attending college.
In addition to her talent in music, Bond, is also an award-winning videographer who worked for Tuscaloosa-based Alabama Public Television. Many of the independent projects she worked on there, in the 1980s, are archived at the Smithsonian Institute.
More recently, Bond has presented live showcases of Alabama blues women.
Her blues background has greatly influenced her musical style, richly flavoring her guitar playing, soulful voice and musical writing. However, her sound is also contemporary, embracing blues rock, soul and country. This unique synthesis is evidenced in her music albums, “What Goes Around, Comes Around”; “Hearts Are Wild”; “That Thing Called Love”; and her latest release, “Enjoy the Ride,” which came out in 2016. Her latest release with Rick Asherson, a single entitled “Winds of Change” was released in June of 2017.
Asherson has played harmonica, guitar and piano since the 1960s in his native London.
Since his move to Alabama in 2001, he has played keyboards and the harmonica with such blues greats as Willie King, Caroline Shines, Eddie Kirkland, Little Jimmy Reed and B.J. Miller.
Asherson has a background vocationally in computer programming, osteopathy and nonprofit administration.
He served as assistant director of the Alabama Blues Project from 2003-11. His skill in grant-writing greatly enhanced the growth of the Alabama Blue Project, as did his creation and development of the Alabama Blues Project educational program, curriculum, and traveling exhibitions. He continues to instruct, as time permits, with the Alabama Blues Project’s award-winning after-school programs and residencies.
Their performance is slated to start at noon Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the program.