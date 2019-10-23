SYLACAUGA -- Blue Bell is hosting its annual Community Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Central Park on North Norton Avenue.
It is free to area children ages 12 and under. Children must be present to participate and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The first 500 children to arrive will receive a treat bag donated by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.
This year’s participants and sponsors include Aaron's Sales & Lease; Advance America; AltaPointe Health Systems; Amedisys Hospice; Blue Bell Creameries; Bluff Springs Baptist Church; CAVCO, Inc.; Comfort Care Hospice; Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union; Credit Central; Cricket Wireless; Family Dentistry - Dr. Rick Redmond & Dr. Casey Price; Farmers Furniture; Firefly Images Photography; Fort Williams Pharmacy; Havoline Xpress Lube; Heritage South Credit Union; IMERYS; Koch Agronomic Services; Mainstreet Family Urgent Care; Marble City Pediatric Dentistry; Nemak; New Beacon Hospice; Odena Baptist Church Youth & Outreach; Pathway Pediatrics; Sylacauga Health & Rehab; Sylacauga Karate School; Sylacauga Marine; Sylacauga Witches Ride; TempForce Staffing; Unique Desserts; USAgencies Auto Insurance; Wells Fargo Bank; and Willie's Descendants’ Jeep Club.
For more information, contact Mindy Grier with Blue Bell at 256-249-6100 ext. 104, or email mindy.grier@bluebell.com.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.