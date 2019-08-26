SYLACAUGA — Blue Bell announced a new flavor today, just in time for fall.
Salted Caramel Cookie is now available for a limited time, according to a Blue Bell press release.
The newest flavor is described as a “rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.”
Salted Caramel Cookie is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.
“Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,” Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell said. “What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème-filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly.”
Blue Bell also recently announced another new flavor, Happy Tracks, which is described as a “creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and a dark chocolate fudge swirl.”
Added Lawhorn, “Salted Caramel Cookie and Happy Tracks are great additions to the ice cream aisle as we transition to the fall. Our flavor cravings may change during the cooler months, but a love of ice cream never goes away.”
In addition to the Sylacauga production facility, Blue Bell has ice cream plants in Oklahoma and Texas.
The Sylacauga production facility and ice cream parlor are at 423 N. Norton Ave.
For more information, and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores, go to www.bluebell.com.