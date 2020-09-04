Blue Bell announces its newest flavor: Fudge Brownie Decadence

BRENHAM, Texas – Blue Bell announced its newest ice cream flavor, Fudge Brownie Decadence, this week.
The company, which has a plant in Sylacauga, announced the new flavor in a press release.
Fudge Brownie Decadence is a chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.
“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “Fudge Brownie Decadence is a French ice cream, which gives it a silky texture. Add in brownies, a whipped topping and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. And, if you love chocolate, this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”
Fudge Brownie Decadence is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Also look for fan favorite Ice Cream Cone in stores this month. Ice Cream Cone is a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl. Available in the half gallon size, but only for a limited time.
“We are excited to add Fudge Brownie Decadence to our lineup, and also bring back Ice Cream Cone,” Schramm added. “We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected increase in demand. But, rest assured, we will have more of your favorite flavors on the way to stores very soon.”
For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.