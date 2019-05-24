AIDB President Dr. John Mascia presented Jimmy Carter with a honorary diploma from the Alabama School for the Blind during AIDB’s baccalaureate ceremony Thursday.
Carter is the only surviving original member of the Blind Boys of Alabama who recently returned to record a new song with approximately 30 Alabama School for the Blind students inside the Bessie L. Priester Recording Studio. The studio is part of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Eugene Landreth Music Center. The new song, “I’m with You Still,” was written by musician, songwriter and entrepreneur Ron Pullman as a tribute from Carter to his longtime friend, classmate and band member, Clarence Fountain.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Carter said or receiving the diploma. “This is not something I was ever expecting, but I want to thank everyone involved who helped make it possible.”