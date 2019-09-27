PELL CITY -- There were dogs and there were cats – and then there was Ethel, the pig, who received her blessing at the final Chapel in the Pines Sunrise Service of 2018 at Lakeside Park.
“It was initially to play a little joke on the pastor,” said Sherry Peine, of Pell City. “That was our intention. We love him (Pastor Byron Vance) so much. We wanted to see the expression on his face.”
She said Ethel is actually her husband’s, Chuck’s, pig.
“She’s really part of the family now,” Peine said.
She said Ethel will not make an appearance at this year’s final Chapel in the Pines Sunrise Service. Peine said Ethel was small enough to get into a truck last year. Not so now.
She said Ethel is just a weeee bit bigger this year. The family would now need a trailer to take her to this year’s “Blessing of the Animals.”
But organizers said despite Ethel’s absence, they are expecting a large crowd of people -- and animals -- at Sunday’s final Chapel in the Pines service, which will start at 6:30 a.m. and last for about 30 minutes.
“We had 181 people and 43 animals, dogs and one pig last year,” said Teresa Harris, the Pell City First United Methodist Church administrator.
Harris said organizers have gotten the word out this year and are expecting an even bigger crowd and more animals.
“And the weather is supposed to be great,” Harris added.
She said Vance, the pastor for Pell City First United Methodist, and Associate Pastor Belinda Rives will bless the animals.
Vance will also deliver the sermon for this year’s final Chapel in the Pines Sunrise Service.
Harris said the services were well-attended this summer. Services are held every Sunday from May-September in the Chapel in the Pines Amphitheater at Pell City Lakeside Park.
Harris said, on average, about 175 people have attended the services this year. She said 17 different pastors from various Christian denominations have participated.
The Chapel in the Pines has also presented “mission gifts” totaling $1,500 apiece to various nonprofits and local agencies and foundations. The list includes 19 recipients.
Harris said Sunday’s mission gift recipient is the Pell City Animal Control Center.
She said the public, along with their pets, are welcomed and encouraged to attend Sunday’s service.
Harris said organizers recommend people bring their pets in crates or pet carriers.
At the final sunrise service Sunday, “Surprise Package” will perform. The local group is part of the Sweet Adelines International (women’s barbershop harmony).
The amphitheater, where the Sunrise Services are held during the summer season, was built in 2014.
The Chapel in the Pines Board, which is an outreach program of the First United Methodist Church in Pell City, spent about $40,000 towards the construction of the amphitheater. It officially opened for Christmas Eve services in December 2014.
In addition, Easter sunrise services are held at the amphitheater each year.
The amphitheater is also used for other city and public functions and events. Lake Logan Martin serves as the backdrop for the facility.
The amphitheater is near Lakeside Park’s boat ramp, allowing local residents to travel to Sunday services by vehicle or boat.