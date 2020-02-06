Black Men’s Empowerment Breakfast slated for Saturday in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- S&S Community Involvement will be hosting its first Black Men’s Empowerment Breakfast at the Spring Street Recreation Center on Saturday morning starting at 10. The event is free.
Sabrina Swain, founder of Talladega Community Involvement, also known as S&S, explained she has been trying to organize an event like this for some time “to reach out to the community and bring unity,” especially in light of the violent crimes that have been happening in the city.
“Ms. Swain renamed the breakfast at the last minute because she is trying to reach the African-American men in the community,” according to a press release. “It isn’t a black and white issue. It is the responsibility of the black race, taking responsibility for the things that go on inside of their communities. White people are not coming into these communities shooting or causing mayhem. It is our black people, and we’ve got to face the real facts.”
Swain said she was recently reading a post on the community page involving a child who had been grazed by a bullet.
“What sense does that make for someone randomly shooting, while driving down the street in the city limits shooting,” she said. “What have those people done to deserve that? Absolutely nothing, but because the people in the community have a ‘no-snitching’ policy, written by ignorance, someone could lose a friend, family member or (become) an innocent bystander.
“Therefore, the breakfast is for the African-American males ages 16 and up. We will have some speakers addressing facts, narratives and solutions at this breakfast.
“We have seven homicides in the city limits and we must address the real issues.”
Swain said she has talked with Talladega police Chief Jason Busby about cameras and curfews, and the department is working on more innovative tools as well.
“However, (I) feel like it starts with the community, my people, the black people,” she said.
Organizations that will be represented include Talladega Umbrella of Hope, Mighty Men of Valor, 100 Men, Soldier of God, Bishop William Spann and Demetrius Whitson, among others. Swain also thanked Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons for supplying a venue.
She also asked that members of the community reach out to City Council members Dr. Horace Patterson (Ward 1) and Vickey Robinson Hall (Ward 2).