Black Lives Matter planning peaceful protest for Sylacauga on Thursday

SYLACAUGA -- Black Lives Matter Sylacauga announced via its Facebook page it will hold a peaceful protest for George Floyd, an African-American man who died May 25 at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, on Thursday afternoon.
The Facebook event page said the protest will start at 2 p.m. at Central Park across from Blue Bell and run until 4 p.m., while a graphic advertising the protest advertises it will last from 2-5 p.m.
While the event was posted at 3:24 p.m. Monday, a separate post was made to the Black Lives Matter Sylacauga page in the early morning hours -- a guide advising those participating how to safely prepare for a protest.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said, to his knowledge, no permits had been filed for this particular gathering.
“As long as everything’s peaceful, we don’t mind it as long as they follow the city ordinances and the laws of the state of Alabama,” he said. “As of now, no one has contacted us about the one on Thursday, so they’re starting out negatively because they have to contact me and they have to contact the Mayor’s Office to lawfully hold a peaceful assembly.”
Johnson said a permit request from the group would not be denied, but any groups planning events like this one need to request a permit, let the Mayor’s Office and Police Department know when and where it’s going to happen and how many people are expected to be there.
“I don’t think anybody disputes that there’s cause here for this to go on, not the police, not the community or anybody,” he said. “Bad things have happened. We hope they’re addressed through the legal system and justice is served.”