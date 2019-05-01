TALLADEGA -- Area favorite Black Jacket Symphony will return to The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega with two performances of The Allman Brothers Band’s “Brothers and Sisters” on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.
Both shows will begin at 7 p.m., and all ages are welcome.
“We are always thrilled to present concerts by Black Jacket Symphony, who have developed a huge fan base across east central Alabama through their many concerts at The Ritz over the last six years,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said.
“The Allman Brothers are like the godfathers of Southern rock, which later evolved into country-rock.
“In my mind, and I suspect (this is) true with many baby boomers, Southern rock is the native music for many of us who grew up in the South, and we instinctively connected with that Allman Brothers’ sound.”
After playing the album in its entirety, as always, the band will return for a second act to perform the Allman Brothers’ greatest hits.
“Their album, ‘Brothers and Sisters,’ which came out in 1973, was their biggest commercial success and held the No. 1 spot on rock charts for months,” Culver said. “Historically, their success is what paved the way for other important rock bands from the South, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and the Charlie Daniels Band.
“The influence of their music, not to mention their amazing virtuosity, is why The Allman Brothers were 1995 inductees into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.”
BJS founder and Artistic Director Jay Willoughby said the weekend will also mark the group’s 10th anniversary.
“Our first show was May 17, 2009,” Willoughby said. “We love coming to The Ritz. Everyone is always so friendly, and the room has a great sound. We definitely have plans to return.”
According to Culver, it’s not too late to purchase tickets.
“There are still some great seats available, so let’s fill the house for two nights of amazing music and relive the country-rock legacy that is The Allman Brothers,” Culver said.
All tickets cost $28.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.ritztalladega.com or by calling 256-315-0000.
Culver added, “It’s a spring 2019 concert at The Ritz not to miss.”