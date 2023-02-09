Black History program today to be led by Dr. Herman Mason Jr.

Historian, author and educator Rev. Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason Jr., will deliver Talladega College’s Black History Month Convocation address today at 11 a.m., in DeForest Chapel.
Dr. Mason, who serves as senior pastor of historic West Mitchell Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta, will reflect upon “Black Excellence: Reconstructing Bridges and Navigating New Barriers.” Other program highlights will include a performance by the Talladega College Choir.
“Dr. Mason has helped preserve Black history and promulgate Black excellence through his writings and through his work as a pastor, an educator, a college administrator and a key contributor to numerous historic projects,” said Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent.
“As a student-centered institution committed to excellence, Talladega College is thrilled to welcome Dr. Mason. We believe his message will resonate with and inspire our entire campus community.”
Mason has served as professor of history, college archivist, director, dean of students and vice president of student services at Morris Brown College and Morehouse College. He currently serves as the director of library services and assistant professor of African American history and religion at Voorhees College.
The Atlanta native has authored numerous books, including Black Atlanta in the Roaring Twenties, Black Entertainment in Atlanta, African American Life in DeKalb County, Black American Series: East Point, Georgia, and Politics, Law and Civil Rights in Atlanta.