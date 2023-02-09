 Skip to main content
Black History program today to be led by Dr. Herman Mason Jr.

Doctor Mason

 Submitted photo

Historian, author and educator Rev. Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason Jr., will deliver Talladega College’s Black History Month Convocation address today at 11 a.m., in DeForest Chapel. 

Dr. Mason, who serves as senior pastor of historic West Mitchell Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta, will reflect upon “Black Excellence: Reconstructing Bridges and Navigating New Barriers.” Other program highlights will include a performance by the Talladega College Choir.