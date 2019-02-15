TALLADEGA -- An art exhibit by Talladega College director of housing and residential life LeMarques McClide is on display at the Goodnow Fine Arts Center on campus.
According to a Talladega College press release, the exhibit includes works that “highlight famous African-Americans and capture critical moments in black history. Subjects range from a gilden portrait of Tupac Shakur to a grayscale image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
McClide attended the DeKalb School of the Arts in Atlanta.
He received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Polytechnic State University. McClide also holds a Master of Education in professional counseling from the University of West Georgia.
Several works of Talladega College artists are also on display at Heritage Hall Museum as part of the featured exhibit, “A Celebration of African-American Artists.”
Both exhibits will be on display to the public throughout February.
For more information on the exhibit, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.