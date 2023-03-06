 Skip to main content
featured

Black history accomplishments noted at celebration last month

Timothy Ragland

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland

 Submitted photo

The Helen Keller School and the city of Talladega commemorated Black History Month 2023 with “A History of Firsts” Feb. 26 at the Ritz Theater. Keynote speaker and former Talladega College professor Gladys Swain gave a history of the Amistad Murals and the story’s connection to Talladega College, while the other speakers told of their own accomplishments or the accomplishments of those who came before them.

The first speaker was recently retired Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind vice president Vera Hendrix, who told the story of a life in education, including more than three decades at AIDB.