Black history accomplishments noted at celebration last month

The Helen Keller School and the city of Talladega commemorated Black History Month 2023 with “A History of Firsts” Feb. 26 at the Ritz Theater. Keynote speaker and former Talladega College professor Gladys Swain gave a history of the Amistad Murals and the story’s connection to Talladega College, while the other speakers told of their own accomplishments or the accomplishments of those who came before them.
The first speaker was recently retired Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind vice president Vera Hendrix, who told the story of a life in education, including more than three decades at AIDB.
“It was a privilege to work there,” she said, adding that she did not face a great deal of adversity during her career because “my parents taught me to love everyone.”
“We didn’t see race, we didn’t hate anyone,” Hendrix said. “God made us all the same, we all bleed red blood. Respect your elders and each other, treat people fairly and kindly, and that will return to you.”
Timothy Ragland, Talladega’s first Black mayor, reminded the audience that “Black history is American history. It is not just a month long celebration, but a yearlong commitment to the a history of struggle, triumph, resilience and creativity, and the contributions of African-Americans to science, art, literature, sports, politics and numerous other fields.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill cited numerous other historic leaders and innovators during his remarks, and emphasized that there are still firsts to be had, and that those leadership roles were available to anyone.
“There are three things to remember,” he said. “Seize the opportunity to do great things. I wasn’t looking for a new job when I got the city manager’s job, I was happy working for AIDB and making more money. But I saw an opportunity to have a profound impact. Second, you have to have good partnerships … And third, you have to keep moving forward …”
Police Chief Diane Thomas said she was proud to be a local history-maker as the city’s first Black female police chief. She said she began her career in Montgomery, but determined that that was not where she belonged, and eventually went to Prattville, where she became the city’s first black female police lieutenant, then captain, and then assistant chief.
When she first applied for the chief’s position in Talladega, she said she had only visited the city once. Some 10 months later, she had the job.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick spoke about two people have paved the way for him who have since passed on: Billy “Moochie” Wallace and K.D. Dickerson.
Wallace was the city’s first Black firefighter. After a long history of having his applications rejected, Wallace was hired by Mayor John McKinney in 1971, but was not allowed to sleep in the station, work normal shifts or even be provided with turnout gear. These injustices were finally addressed, and Wallace was eventually promoted to lieutenant, supervising Station 2 in Brecon.
Dickerson was the city’s first Black fire chief and first Black department head, starting in January 1998, Warwick said.
Dr. Ermine Love-Trescott, the first Black principal at the Alabama School for the Blind, was invited to speak but was unable to attend.
Mary Luise Farrior White, who was not on the program, did address the crowd regarding her father, the late Willie Farrior, however.
Her father, she said, was blind, and attended ASB, but was “not satisfied with just going home,” she said. “He wanted to pay his way, and to give his family the best he could.” After being turned down for a job at the Alabama Industries for the Blind because of his race, Farrior wrote a letter to then governor “Big Jim” Folsom.
“You’ve got to ask for help, and you’ve got to ask for action,” she said. “Daddy asked for help. People have jobs today because Daddy wrote a letter to the governor. People get promotions today because of that letter. Things didn’t change because someone was sitting there with a clean, clear conscience and saw something was wrong and decided to make it right. Someone had to make it happen. And if you have to fight for what you get, you’re going to have to fight to keep it.”