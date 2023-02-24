Birmingham man pleads guilty to fraudulent card use in Sylacauga

A Birmingham man pleaded guilty to five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card in Talladega County Circuit Court Thursday.
Daniel Grayson Borie, 30, will be formally sentenced on all five counts April 20 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Borie indicated that he intends to apply for probation.
According to court documents, Borie was indicted for using an American Express debit card on five separate occasions in July 2020 at the Sylacauga Wal-Mart for purchases totaling just under $1,300. He was first arrested on the fraudulent use charges in March 2022 and subsequently posted bond.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Borie was scheduled to appear in court in January but failed to appear, and another warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was picked up last week in Jefferson County and transferred back to the Talladega County Metro Jail without further incident.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.