Birmingham man pleads guilty to fraudulent card use in Sylacauga

Daniel Grayson Borie.tif

Daniel Grayson Borie

A Birmingham man pleaded guilty to five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card in Talladega County Circuit Court Thursday.

Daniel Grayson Borie, 30, will be formally sentenced on all five counts April 20 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Borie indicated that he intends to apply for probation.