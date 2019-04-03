CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg police have arrested a Birmingham man for allegedly using his girlfriend’s personal information to open a bogus checking account and then cashing a check on that account.
Derrick Deon Benjamin, 43, was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on charges that included one count each of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument, with bonds set at $10,000 on each charge by District Judge Jeb Fannin on Monday.
According to Childersburg police Lt. Kevin Koss, Benjamin allegedly attempted to open numerous different checking accounts using the victim’s information but only succeeded once, in Childersburg. The check he is accused of cashing on the fake account was for $154.05.
A warrant was issued for Benjamin’s arrest in early February, but he remained at large until he was arrested on unrelated charges by Birmingham police, Koss said.
“Our warrant popped up when he was arrested in Birmingham,” Koss said. He was transferred to Talladega on Saturday.
Identity theft is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a forged instrument is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.