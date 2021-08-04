Birmingham man arrested in connection with Eastaboga robbery

LINCOLN — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with robbery first degree in connection with an incident at the Eastaboga Mapco in June.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 26, of Birmingham has been arrested in connection with the June 1 robbery.
The incident originally occurred in the early morning hours of June 1 at the Mapco on Speedway Boulevard in Eastaboga. At the time, Willis said two individuals entered the store at about 4 a.m. and used a handgun to intimidate the clerk into giving them money from the cash register and then escaped in a waiting vehicle driven by a third person.
The Lincoln Police Department released images of the two suspects who entered the store after the incident which Willis said led to an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers, who the department has recently partnered with. He said that partnership has already been helpful to the LPD.
“I’m telling you, in this case it paid off ten fold,” Willis said.
He said the tip led to the identification of Murphy and a warrant for his arrest was obtained Tuesday. Willis said that the Birmingham Police Department also assisted by arresting Murphy during a traffic stop on the same day.
Willis thanked Crime Stoppers and BPD for their assistance in the case.
“The partnership with Crimstoppers and Birmingham greatly helped in taking (Murphy) into custody,” he said.
The investigator said after the arrest he then transported Murphy to the Talladega County Metro Jail where he remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.
Willis said the investigation into the robbery remains open while police continue to search for the other people involved.