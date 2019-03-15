CHILDERSBURG – The Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Awards Banquet placed a spotlight on community honorees who make a regular practice of going above and beyond the routine, leading by example and setting a high bar of expectation for everyone to follow, according to a press release.
The night’s award winners included Billy Atkinson (Childersburg Hall of Fame), Kathy Landers (Greater Coosa Valley Hall of Fame), Tova Gillum Lee (Civic Employee of the Year), Trisha Wesson (Citizen of the Year), Confederate Stills of Alabama (Industry of the Year), Cuppa Grace Cafe + Coffee (New Business of the Year), Batter Up and Cater Up (Established Business of the Year) and Farm Ministries (Community/Non-Profit of the Year).
Chamber President and CEO Tom Roberts was pleased with the banquet.
“What an inspirational experience it was for me, spending quality time among friends and neighbors and acknowledging the differences they make in the lives of our community and region,” he said, in the release.
A closer look at the award winners:
Childersburg Hall of Fame: Billy Atkinson
Billy Atkinson is both a modest and genuine retired public servant -- a longtime probate judge and revenue commissioner.
He is also a successful local businessman, a history teacher, a coach. But what he truly is is Childersburg’s greatest cheerleader, its most avid ambassador, never failing any opportunity to expound on the best qualities of the city he calls home.
There is a factual, historically-based story for every square foot of the city, and he loves passing such along. He is a true “people” person, treating everyone with respect and dignity. He is probably on a first-name basis with more people in Talladega County than anyone, ever. He is widely known and revered as a man of honor, integrity and Christian principles. His enthusiasm for Childersburg is also unrivaled.
Greater Coosa Valley Hall of Fame: Kathy Landers
Kathy Landers was instrumental in the investment of well over $7 million in a new stadium, as well as upgrades to other facilities, including Watwood and Childersburg elementary schools.
Her leadership and expertise on the Talladega County Board of Education helped lead to state and national recognition for Childersburg and other area schools.
Her civic reach extends well beyond the city itself, though. She is a proud alumni of Fayetteville High, where she also built a successful teaching career. She is still active with the Fayetteville Education Foundation. She built onto her career of service as a staff member at SAFE Family Services and still contributes greatly as a difference-making volunteer.
Civic Employee of the Year: Tova Gillum Lee
Tova Gillum Lee takes tremendous pride in her day-to-day job as activities director at the Community Center, but it’s those creative extras, going above and beyond that separate her from the crowd. She has added community events left and right, including the brand new fall Pumpkin Festival.
Citizen of the Year: Trisha Wesson
In the fall of 2017, something wonderful happened in Childersburg. Not only did the tradition of becoming a festive holiday destination begin, but also, a community comradery excited residents to step out and step up with pride in turning deteriorating eyesores into beautiful holiday attractions. Many people joined in and deserve recognition, but Trisha Wesson’s vision, flair for organization and motivation literally created the teamwork necessary.
Industry of the Year: Confederate Stills of Alabama
This year’s industrial selection combines a passion for history - his own family history, as well as that of our historic community. There was a time when Paul Caldwell’s family provided a product that served in war time as both a battlefield anesthetic and an antiseptic. That heritage is now a manufacturing industry that spreads their craftsmanship and our community’s name throughout the nation and beyond with unique, hand-crafted, designer stills.
New Business of the Year: Cuppa Grace Cafe + Coffee
The Greater Coosa Valley in general, and Childersburg in particular, has seen a significant boost in business investment of late. The business that has led that charge has been the new Cuppa Grace Cafe + Coffee. The second location for Jennifer and Andy Gallups brings positive attention, lots of new consumer traffic and more as they set the tone for redevelopment efforts for the downtown business community.
Established Business of the Year: Batter Up & Cater Up
Batter Up was a new business winner just a short time ago. Now, Dusti and Les Smith have grown, adding a full-service catering business to go along with becoming the go-to facility for all sorts of community gatherings that come with outstanding service and lots of delicious food.
Community/Non-Profit of the Year: Farm Ministries
This year’s community non-profit, Farm Ministries, has a strong and vital mission (addressing substance abuse and addictions) and puts that to a dual use. The regional community is a rehabilitation tool, teaching their clients the value and importance of community service. Scott Key, Franklin Peterson, their staff and their clients are quite involved in Chamber and other events and activities as valuable volunteers.
STATE OF THE CITY
While every community has its problems, its needs, its challenges, Mayor Ken Wesson’s State of the City address presented a lot of information on the many aspects of the community. He reminded those attending the banquet of the many good things Childersburg has going on, as well as what leaders are doing as a community to address problems and challenges. There are so many ways in which significant progress is being made steadily, the mayor said.
CHAMBER AMBASSADORS
“I was so excited to see that our four youngest visitors ‘got’ what the evening was about,” Roberts, the Chamber president and CEO, said. “Our four young chamber ambassadors didn’t wait for anyone to tell them or ask them, they jumped right in and started cleaning off the tables from dinner. It might seem trivial, but these good kids followed the ‘community-first’ examples that were on display before them. It made me proud that our future is in good hands, and that leading by example still has such an important role in our collective community.”