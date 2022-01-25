Bill Smith hired as new Talladega coach

The Talladega City Board of Education on Tuesday hired Bill Smith as the high school’s head football coach. For Smith, this will be his second time coaching in Talladega County. Smith coached at Munford from 2015-2019.
“My wife and I are very familiar with Talladega,” Smith said. “We lived less than 15 minutes away from the high school for three years. We love the area; we are very familiar with Talladega’s opponents. For the last week, the communication that I have had with Dr. (Quinten) Lee, Dr. (Darius) Williams, and athletic director coach (Darian) Williams has been outstanding. I love their spirit and I’m excited to be back in east Alabama. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
Smith replaces Shannon Felder at Talladega. Felder had a 10-22 record in three seasons at Talladega, leading the Tigers to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.
Felder led Talladega to their first playoff win in school history in 2019. Talladega struggled in 2021 as they finished with a 1-9 record.
Smith is leaving Class 6A Huffman to come to Talladega. In two seasons at the helm, Smith led the Vikings to a 6-14 overall record including a 2-8 record last season.
Smith said that he enjoyed coaching at Huffman, but he wanted to go to a place where he is a part of the community.
“I can’t wait to walk in shops and restaurants,” Smith said. “I‘m not only recruiting kids in the hallways but I’m recruiting Talladega alums to come back and be a part of it. I want them to tailgate and fill the stands up. It will be my job to put a great product on the field. We are excited about being a part of a community. ”
Before going to Huffman, Smith spent one season at Fayette County where he recorded an 8-3 record.
Smith had success during his tenure at Munford as he went 28-18 and made three postseason appearances, which included a run to the Class 4A semifinals in 2015. Smith is very familiar with the opponents that the Tigers will face this season.
“I really spent some time today looking at the schedule and it starts right off the bat with Lincoln,” Smith said. “I was 3-1 against Lincoln, but my last game was the memorable game where they scored on a 99-yard hook and ladder in the last moments of the game to win. Then we have Cleburne County and Munford and then we have Anniston. These are teams that I have faced before but you throw in non-region games like Alexander, Wellborn, Saks, and Lincoln. That’s a tough non-region schedule and our region is as tough as anybody when you have Jacksonville, Handley, and Anniston. Those are three of the best teams in 4A.”
Smith said he is excited about the future holds for Talladega football. Smith can’t wait to get the players instilled into his program. He believes if the players buy into his program they will produce a product that the community will be proud of.
“I have met six or seven of the players on a Zoom call as part of my interview,” Smith said. “I really enjoyed talking to them and listening to them. I can’t wait to sit down with the team. I can’t wait to recruit the hallways; I can’t wait to recruit the middle school. Our middle school has had success for the last several years. We have to be consistent, we have to work year-round, we have to instill believeth. When kids work hard, when they invest in the process I think results will take care of itself because there are athletes at Talladega High School and I can’t wait to meet them.”
Smith said he will start interviewing coaches that were on the staff last season as well as other coaches in the coming days.
“I’m going to put high character men around our young champions that are also good coaches,” Smith said.