Bill Perry Sr. remembered for professionalism, love of community

TALLADEGA -- Usrey Funeral Home owner and longtime Talladega resident Bill Perry Sr. passed away Tuesday at the age of 76.
A native of Wadley and graduate of Wadley High School, Perry played on that school’s 1960 state champion football team and graduated from Auburn University in 1965. In 1970, he moved to Talladega and purchased Usrey-Brown Funeral Service.
Former state legislator and Talladega County Circuit Clerk Clarence Haynes was already working at Usrey when Perry bought it in 1970.
“When he bought the business, he got me with it,” Haynes said. “He kept all of the current staff, including me, and he was always a strong supporter of mine and a great influence on me at a very young age.
“He was a straight-forward, no-nonsense person, and he really changed the culture in funerals in Talladega in 1970. He made sure everything was done exactly right and he helped people whenever they needed help, even outside the funeral home.”
Perry was a frequent volunteer throughout his life, even heading to Mississippi and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to make sure all those who had lost their lives were given proper funerals.
“He was always professional, always very well-liked by everyone and a pleasure to work for,” Haynes said. “I learned a lot from him.”
Former Talladega City Councilman Travis Ford went to work for Perry at the funeral home in 1976.
“I enjoyed working for him, and he taught me a lot about ethics and how to provide the best service to people possible,” Ford said. “He stood hard on making sure everything was done right and with the utmost respect. He was also the best shotgun shooter I’ve ever seen.”
Ford retired from a long career in law enforcement three years ago and went back to working for Perry’s son, Mike, at the funeral home.
“Bill said it was just like I was coming back from a vacation,” Ford said.
He added the senior Perry had even purchased the pin-striped suit that Ford got married in.
“I’ve still got it,” he said. “He believed in me and he gave 100 percent.”
Perry was civic-minded and involved in the life of the community outside the funeral home.
According to Ford, he would serve as acting probate judge or even active sheriff during elections, and he served on numerous appointed boards, including the Talladega Industrial Development Board (as chairman), the Citizens Hospital Association as (vice president) and the Talladega Federal Savings and Loan board of directors. He was (formerly) president of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association.
Former City Councilman and physician Dr. Jimmy Davis served with Perry on the hospital association and knew him for many years.
“He served as vice president until very recently, when he started to have some health problems,” Davis said. “He and Cleve Jacobs were involved with the foundation for at least 30 years, maybe more. He was always interested and always willing to do his part. He was always professional and always did an excellent job taking care of people.”
Perry was nominated for the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award in 2018. Chamber Director Jason Daves said Perry’s “reputation proceeded him. He was an honest, hard-working, give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of man, and he was always involved in the life of the small town where he lived and raised his kids.
“He was also an absolutely amazing shotgun skeet shooter. When I first came here, he took me to shoot a few rounds with him at Selwood Farms. He was incredible. He was a really fun guy to be around.”
Perry was laid to rest during a private ceremony with family and friends Thursday afternoon. A public celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced.