Bigger than normal Christmas parade brings families together in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The 43rd annual Christmas parade brought families, neighbors, and community members of all ages together for a night of holiday fun.
Hundreds of people lined downtown streets to see the procession- 70 entries long - which began and ended at the high school via Broadway Avenue.
Some families in attendance, like Pat Benefield’s, were multi-generational. She was seated comfortably in a camping chair in the bed of a pickup truck in front of the municipal building. Her adult granddaughters flanked the sides, her two-year-old great-grandson squirmed with excitement in her lap, and she and her husband were all smiles.
“This is a family tradition for us,” she said. “And over the last 15 to 20 years, the city has come a long way with the decorations and other things, and it makes it feel more like Christmas.”
Right on time, Grand Marshals Sondra “Sondee” Epperson and Randy Clark, passed by in a shiny, black vintage convertible, known for its power and style. They smiled and waved, with the soft top down, and it was a fitting ride for both.
They were followed by city officials and Fire and Rescue vehicles. Career firefighters and volunteer fire departments were represented, and every truck gleamed as bright as the smiles on the men inside them. Honks, beeps, buzzes and flashing lights made the crowd smile back.
Marching bands with LED lights on their horns, drums and batons stepped in time behind floats and flatbed trailers with twinkling lights, glittering signs and Christmas scenes designed by employees of major industries, area businesses and local clubs.
All of it contributed to what just might be one of the city's largest Christmas parades.
"We had 70 entries this year, more than we had last year, and more than the usual number,” city clerk Kim Morris said.
A local dance troupe sashayed by in velvet Santa coats and white boots. Some members of a kid’s gym cartwheeled and jumped down the street, and a group of 4-wheelers made turns and short bursts of speed look like a choreographed performance. A motorcycle club, dressed in leathers, rode stylish, late-model bikes and trikes.
There were Blue Christmas, White Christmas and Fantasy Christmas floats. Disney characters, angels and Grinches connected with curbside crowds, and
a snow blower created flurries under street lights.
There was marching band music and recorded music, and the live music by Valley View Church was exceptionally sweet. “Joy to the World” brought joy to the crowd, and the matte black, stealth-mode paint job on the truck made some men smile and nod with approval.
A float by L’Acosta Mexican Restaurant added bright yellows, reds and blues, and a Latino flair to the parade.
"The parade was a tremendous opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate this wonderful time of the year," she said."We are always so impressed with the details and quality of the floats that enter the parade. They truly represent the meaning of Christmas and the joy that this season represents."