SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s football team scored all but one of its six rushing touchdowns in the second quarter of a 45-8 homecoming blowout of rival Childersburg at Legion Stadium on Friday night.
Sophomore running back Maleek Pope, who finished with 87 yards on 11 carries, punched in the go-ahead score from 13 yards out and added another touchdown from 20 yards away on the Aggies’ third scoring possession of the quarter.
Junior running back Caleb Burns squeezed in a 4-yard touchdown on his only carry of the contest between Pope’s trips to the end zone.
“We just had a slow start, then we started hitting on all cylinders,” Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith said. “Then, we got to play a lot of kids in the second half. Anytime that you can do that in a varsity football game, it’s a great night.”
Senior running back Jordan Ridgeway continued his season of success against the Tigers. He scored touchdowns (9 and 4 yards) on back-to-back drives before the intermission, then knifed his way through the heart of Childersburg’s defense on a 50-yard score in the third quarter.
Ridgeway finished with 104 yards on seven carries and a 13-yard reception.
Griffith commended his stable of backs for their performance.
“Ridgeway continues to be one of the best all-around guys we’ve had here in a long time,” Griffith said. “He can play multiple (positions). He’s an outstanding running back. He blocks well. He’s a great receiver out of the backfield, and we motion him to a receiver (spot).
“Maleek is a solid running back who is going to be something special as he matures. But at the end of the day, we are so much better up front. Our offensive line and our defensive front do such a good job that it gets overshadowed by a lot of stats, but you’re not doing those things without those guys up front.”
Childersburg kept the game from being a shutout when senior quarterback Cameron Thrash found senior wide receiver Cordell Speer in the right corner of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown with 8:17 to play.
Terry Thomas punched in the two-point conversion on the ground to make the score 45-8.
The pass to Speer was in a similar spot where the two had connected early in the first quarter for what would have been a 28-yard touchdown, but Speer couldn’t come down inbounds with the ball. Speer dropped a pass on the Tigers’ following drive that would have been good for an 18-yard score.
“We had opportunities early, but we didn’t capitalize on them,” Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly said. “We played to a 0-0 game after the first quarter and had two prime opportunities on their half of the field. We didn’t execute, then they started rolling in the second quarter and we never caught up. You’ve got to execute on opportunities, and we didn’t do it.”
Five to know
- On the final play of the first half, Sylacauga kicker Cole Porch booted a 41-yard field goal to put the Aggies on top 38-0.
- Despite having little room to run against Sylacauga’s defense, Childersburg running back Xzavion Garrett grinded out 109 yards on 26 carries.
- Sylacauga quarterback J.D. DeLoach didn’t have to throw the pigskin much, but he made his throws count. He went 3 of 4 for 97 yards, with all three completions coming in the first half.
- The Aggies outgained the Tigers on offense 302 yards to 209 and limited to Tigers to just four plays that went longer than 10 yards.
- Sylacauga’s lone turnover came in the first quarter on a run by Pope where Thomas put his helmet on the football and popped it free. Defensive lineman Andrew Chatman recovered for Childersburg. The Tigers committed three turnovers -- the two fumbles by Garrett and a Thrash interception to Sylacauga defensive back Jeremy Odem Jr.
Who said
- Griffith on his team’s defensive effort: “There’s a reason we deferred. We wanted our defense on the field. They came away last week with a chip on their shoulder about how many points we gave up in the second half (against Mortimer Jordan), and I think they thought they had something to prove. They did a great job.”
- Griffith on getting Porch the field goal opportunity before halftime: “There’s no doubt we took that opportunity to do it on purpose. I wanted Cole to hit a field goal in a ballgame so it gives him self-confidence because you’re talking about a kid who consistently hits 50- to 55-yard field goals in practice every day. He has a tremendous leg, and we just needed him to gain that confidence in a ballgame live.”
- Aggies right guard Clay Brazier on the offensive line’s impact on the team: “The line is year is very big and we’re very good. We’re more of a family. That’s why we work so good together. We have certain calls we make, and as a senior, we’re just trying to get the underclassmen ready to step into our roles when we’re gone. Our line is a tight-knit family … I think that’s a big part of us making holes (because) we’re working for each other and we’re working for our backs.”
Up next
- Sylacauga (4-1, 2-1) will travel to face Class 5A, Region 5 foe St. Clair County next Friday.
- Childersburg (2-4, 0-3) will have a week to rest before a 4A, Region 4 clash with Elmore County on Oct. 10.