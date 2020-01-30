BIG DAY NEARS: Talladega College will hold ribbon-cuttings for two new buildings Friday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The big day is almost here! Talladega College will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the newly-constructed Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art on Friday afternoon 1 and the school’s new student center at 2:30.
The museum will be the new home for Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals, which returned home to Talladega last week after being in storage in Atlanta.
The day will wrap up with a reception at Talladega Bottling Works at 7 p.m.
In the photos, workers put the finishing touches on the buildings Thursday, including laying sod near the new student center.