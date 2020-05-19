Big crowds keep staff busy as Talladega County offices reopen (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Courthouse, the Sylacauga Annex and the revenue office in Oxford all reopened Monday after some two months of being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People started lining up in Talladega at 6 a.m. this morning, and the lines were long,” County Administrator Pat Lyle said Monday. “Sylacauga is the same. Some people even brought folding chairs with them.”
“It’s a challenge, for us and for the citizens. But we’re all glad to be back. We’re going to be trying to come up with some ways to make things more simple going forward.”
The big remaining question regards testing and new driver’s licenses.
“We haven’t heard anything yet from (the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). They’re not here, though,” Lyle said. “The county can handle license renewals, but the state has to do the written and road tests. And we can’t give the star licenses, either, but I understand the deadline for those has been extended as well.”
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said “lines at the county building in Sylacauga started to form (Monday) morning an hour before the building opened. But my observation was that the people were distancing themselves well.
“When I arrived in Talladega, lines were out the building on the north side of the Square, and they stretched to the sidewalk on the west side of the building.
“Most people are going to the (revenue) department to get tags and titles, but we have had a steady flow of people doing business in the Probate Office as well. In addition, we are getting a large number of phone calls. I think things are going smoothly considering, and the commissioners’ reopening plan is working. I’m sure it will be tweaked as we go, but all in all things are going well so far.”
Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington said she started Monday in Oxford and spent a couple of hours in Sylacauga before arriving in Talladega around noon.
“There were 10 or 12 people at any given time in Oxford, which is a lot,” she said. “Sylacauga was very crowded as well, but we had a drive-through window for renewals open, and a lot of people were glad to take advantage of that. The walk-up window in Talladega is also working very well.”
The majority of people coming to the revenue office Monday were there to register, renew or transfer vehicle titles, she added, which was helping the traffic move through.
“If there was a property issue or a problem, that could take longer, but I think there were only a few, if any, of those in Talladega, and none in Oxford or Sylacauga.
“The car tags were the big rush for (Monday). But we’re handling them, and we’re here for the duration.”
Both Pennington and Lyle said anyone who needed to register or renew the tag on a vehicle in March, April or May has had their deadline extended until June 19.
Lyle added there would be no penalties for renewing before that. “People can avoid long lines if they don’t all come the first week,” she said.