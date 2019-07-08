The second biennial Knoxville for Life reunion is now in the books and appears to have been as great a success as promised by its organizers.
Parking around Edythe Sims Park this weekend was at a premium, with vehicles bearing license tags from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and every corner of Alabama as far as the eye could see. Other attendees came from upstate New York, Texas and Kansas to catch up with friends and family members and to get reacquainted with the community they once called home.
Dozens of families were represented, many of them wearing t-shirts specially designed for the occasion and identifying which family they were a part of.
“We all grew up in this neighborhood,” said Melody Dickerson of Talladega. “Now it’s a chance for us to all come home.”
“It’s about memory, unity, family and love,” added LaSaundra Mayfield of South Carolina.
Jacqueline Thomason of Akron, Ohio, was there along with family members from Monroe, La.; Niagra Falls, New York; and Tyler, Texas. The New York relative attended this year for the first time, but everyone else had been the inaugural reunion two years ago.
“This is home,” she said. “Our roots are here, family is here. We all got to be where we are today because of Alabama.”
Diann Lewis agreed. Her son Donnell is lives in Millbrook, she said, but he had already been able to reconnect with Talladega High School classmates he had not seen since he graduated in 1992. Her other son, Anthony Lewis, superintendent of the city school system in Lawrence, Kansas, was also on hand, reconnecting with old friends. “They’re already making plans to be here in 2021.”
“And it’s exciting to see the children enjoying themselves and getting excited about everything,” she added.
Talladega resident Michael Scales made a similar point. “This is my community,” he said. “It’s good for the kids to be able to see an example of how we came up, everybody getting along and enjoying each other. It’s all about being a community and showing love to one another. I’m glad to be a leader in this community, and I am proud and thankful that the kids get to enjoy themselves and see adults that know how to act.”
Although there were quite a few things that appeared to be the same after 20 or 30 years, attendees noted some changes, too. The eastside used to be more self-sufficient in the past, with its own barber shops, dry cleaners, beauty shops and grocery and convenience stores. “We had four different Little League teams,” resident Eddie Duncan said.
Someone mentioned Club 35 on Lide Road, but even more significant in the life of the community was the Lucky 4 Club, a gentlemen’s group that lead efforts to clean up the neighborhood and the cemetery and hosted ball games and cooked hotdogs in the park for young people on the weekends.
“They were respected,” Duncan said. “The children showed them respect, and they respected them, too.”
Duncan said he was pleased with the reunion had gone.
“People get to get together and have a good time, and no one acts the fool,” he said. “I’d say it’s going good so far.”