CHILDERSBURG -- Mayor Ken Wesson told the Childersburg City Council on Tuesday night bids are expected to be returned by Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. on work to be done on a city-owned building at the corner of 1st Street and 8th Avenue.
Wesson touched on the subject during the Town Hall portion of the council meeting. Contractors who picked up bid packages last week all said they expect a new roof to be in place on the building before Nov. 1, with other work completed shortly thereafter.
In other business, the council,
Heard a proclamation read into the record proclaiming Sept. 30 as “Family Day” in Childersburg as part of a National Family Day observance;
Approved Kasia Garrett as a new hire for the Rainwater Library. She will be a temporary, part-time library clerk, paid at a rate of $7.25 per hour; and
Approved installing four speed bumps in River Run as requested by the neighborhood’s homeowners association.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce